Increase awareness on Childline helpline 1098 in schools, HMs told

Nearly 200 headmasters from government and aided schools in Tiruppur district on Tuesday participated in an event to raise awareness on sexual offences against school students.

The meeting was organised at the Collectorate by the District Child Protection Unit along with the Tiruppur District Police. According to sources, District Collector S. Vineeth, Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai and police officers from All Women Police Stations conducted the session for the headmasters from government high and higher secondary schools.

The headmasters were also asked to increase awareness regarding the Childline helpline 1098 in all schools.

Provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, examples of sexual offences committed against school students, formation of child safety committees in every school and ensuring the redressal of complaints in the complaint boxes were discussed during the meeting, according to the sources.