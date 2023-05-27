HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Giant pineapple a huge draw at Nilgiris summer festival’s 63rd annual fruit show

The other major exhibits, at the show held in Coonoor, included a Malabar giant squirrel, an earthworm and a fruit basket; the show is on until Sunday, May 28

May 27, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
One of the main attraction at the 63rd annual fruit show, a giant pineapple

One of the main attraction at the 63rd annual fruit show, a giant pineapple | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The 63rd annual fruit show, the final major event of the Nilgiris summer festival season, was inaugurated at Sims Park in Coonoor on Saturday.

The main draw of the event was a giant pineapple, made up of smaller pineapples. A total of 1.2 tonnes of pineapples were used to create the fruit exhibit, with the other major draws being an enormous Malabar giant squirrel exhibit made up of different kinds of grapes, a giant fruit basket and an earthworm. A huge fruit exhibit aimed at helping to spread the use of the reusable manjappai was also exhibited.

The Malabar giant squirrel exhibit at the fruit show

The Malabar giant squirrel exhibit at the fruit show | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Stalls with fruit produce from across the State were also exhibited to the thousands of visitors who streamed into the Sims Park in Coonoor.

The summer festival season began on May 6 with the 12th annual vegetable show, followed by the spice show in Gudalur, rose show at the Government Rose Garden in Ooty and the 125th annual flower show at the Government Botanical Garden.

An earthworm exhibit at the 63rd annual fruit show

An earthworm exhibit at the 63rd annual fruit show | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The event was inaugurated by the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, State Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran and district Collector S.P. Amrith. The fruit show will continue on Sunday too.

Traffic congestion was reported inside Udhagamandalam and Coonoor towns, as well as along the Coonoor Road. With the conclusion of the fruit show on Sunday, the major events of the summer festival season will come to an end in the Nilgiris.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / festivals / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.