HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boat house and garden to be set up in Devala near Gudalur to promote tourism, says T.N. Minister

Tourists to the Nilgiris this year are expected to number 30 lakh, an increase from last year’s 22 lakh, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran said, while inaugurating the 18th rose show in Udhagamandalam on Saturday

May 13, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

V S Palaniappan
The 18th rose show began at Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday. The Eiffel Tower-shaped rose arrangement was one of the main attractions

The 18th rose show began at Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday. The Eiffel Tower-shaped rose arrangement was one of the main attractions | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

A garden and boathouse are coming up on 200 acres of land, in Devala and Gudalur, as tourist footfalls to the Nilgiris district this year are expected to be 30 lakh, Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran, said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the three-day 18th Rose Show, along with Minister for Handlooms R. Gandhi and District Collector S.P. Amrith, he said the Nilgiris had 11 lakh visitors in 2021 and this increased to 22 lakh last year.

Helicopter tourism that was planned as part of summer festival stands postponed, and instead, a hot air balloon will be an attraction for tourists this season.

The Minister also said he had planned a meeting with private companies in the Nilgiris on Sunday, to take them to tourist destinations and, after consulting with non-governmental organisations, the companies would preprare a Detailed Project Report on promoting some of these destinations.

Mr. Gandhi said he would meet members of the Toda community and explore the possibility of marketing the mufflers and shawls they make.

Mr. Amrith said that following the vegetable show in Kotagiri, spices show in Gudalur, and rose show in Udhagamandalam, a fruit show and tea festival will be organised in Coonoor.

The Nilgiris Superintendent of Police K. Prabhakar also took part.

Roses were arranged in the shapes of the Eiffel Tower, a cricket pitch, a football, shuttle racket, hockey bat and ball and the Ooty 200 insignia, among other displays.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / flora and fauna / tourism / tourism and leisure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.