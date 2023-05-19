Nilgiris bicentenary celebrations | John Sullivan stood for principles of justice, fairness and equality: Descendent Oriel Sullivan

May 19, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Oriel Sullivan, a direct descendant of the Nilgiris’ first British administrator, John Sullivan, said her ancestor had stood for principles of justice, fairness and equality, even addressing the British Parliament about the iniquities of Colonial rule in India

Ms. Sullivan, who is a Professor of Sociology of Gender Inequalities at University College London, was speaking at the inauguration of the 125th annual flower show in Udhagamandam. She said that through the Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC), Sullivan’s descendants had learned that Sullivan, who had led the first expedition up the Nilgiris slopes, had been outspoken against the Colonial rule in India.

“He held these views, which were ahead of his time, maybe because of his Irish heritage,” speculated Ms. Sullivan. She also spoke about his criticism of the British East India Company, stating that Sullivan had called it “a sponge soaking up the resources on the banks of the Ganges and squeezing it on the banks of the River Thames.”

Ms. Sullivan also spoke about the importance of Colonial reconciliation and reparations, stating that the descendants of John Sullivan were proud that he had stood for principles of justice, fairness and equality.

Flower show

The 125th annual flower show, the summer festival’s main attraction and the one that draws the most tourists, kicked off on Friday, at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG). Thousands of tourists began visiting the garden since early on Friday to see the exhibits.

Selfie spots made of floral exhibits highlighting the 175th year since the establishment of the GBG and the bicentenary since the first Colonial expedition arrived in the Nilgiris, were also set up. A bust of John Sullivan was also set up on the garden’s lawns.

The main attraction at the flower show was a floral exhibit of a peacock made of 80,000 carnations, measuring 40 feet in length and 18 feet in height. Other exhibits included floral arrangements of endangered species of wildlife including a leopard, Gangetic dolphin, one-horned rhinoceros and the giant panda. The national flower of 125 different countries were also on exhibit at the show.

Scenes at the 125th flower show in #Udhagamandalam / #Ooty of the #Nilgiris district.



📸: M. Sathyamoorthy / The Hindu pic.twitter.com/jBmOHiO4UE — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) May 19, 2023

Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A. Raja, appreciated Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) for documenting the contributions made by Sullivan to the Nilgiris and also for inspiring the idea to mark the bicentenary of the Nilgiris.

Mr. Raja spoke about Sullivan’s constant appeals to the British Parliament to “emancipate Indians” from British rule.

Also present at the inauguration were Nilgiris Collector, S.P. Amrith, State Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran and Nilgiris Superintendent of Police, S. Prabhakar.