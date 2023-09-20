HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

FSSAI inspection finds flaws in preparing shawarma in Coimbatore restaurants, seizes old meat

September 20, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An inspection by officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in several restaurants serving non-vegetarian food in Coimbatore district on Wednesday found that many workers engaged in preparing shawarma, a popular meat-based dish of Arabic origin, lacked proper training.

The officials, who inspected a total of 54 restaurants along with Corporation officials, seized a total of 102 kg of old meat and 2.5 kg of cooked substandard shawarma.

ALSO READ
Schoolgirl dies after consuming shawarma in Namakkal, 43 others hospitalised

“Meat used in shawarma should be cooked well by rotating the meat stack to ensure that all parts are equally cooked. However, when a restaurant gets bulk orders, shawarma masters tend to slice uncooked meat parts, too, to attend to the orders. This has to be avoided,” said K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore.

To ensure proper cooking of the dish, restaurants should appoint a dedicated person at the shawarma counter who should rotate the meat stack exposing all sides to the flames and ensure hygiene, he said.

ALSO READ
Shawarma death in Namakkal | Food safety officials seize stale meat from restaurants in Erode, Salem

According to him, unhygienic handling of the dish and using old meat could lead to contamination involving bacteria such as Salmonella and Shigella.

“Restauraters are advised to procure the required quantity of meat for the day, based on their average sales. This will help them avoid storing the leftover meat. If a restaurant is preparing its own mayonnaise, it should be fresh and not kept for more than three hours. If more quantity is needed, it can be prepared again,” said Dr. Tamilselvan.

ALSO READ
Shawarma death in Namakkal | Food Safety Department cracks down on eateries in Tiruppur, Coimbatore

Restaurants should also ensure that food handlers have undergone the Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) programme offered by FSSAI to learn best practices in the making and handling of foods.

A total of nine teams inspected restaurants at Kovaipudur, Ganapathy, Saravanampatti, Ramanathapuram, Vadavalli, Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Sulur, Singanallur and Pollachi, in the wake of the death of the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Namakkal district after consumption of shawarma on September 18.

The officials also seized 15 litres of unlabelled milkshake, lifted food samples from two restaurants and served notices on nine restaurants.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / food / food safety / health / public health/community medicine / fast-food / slow-food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.