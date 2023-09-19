Food Safety Department cracks down on shawarma outlets in Tiruppur, seizes 16 kg contaminated chicken 

September 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Food Safety Department on Tuesday carried out raids on shawarma outlets in Tiruppur district and confiscated 16 kg of contaminated chicken and 3.5 kg of rotten fish from some of the eateries.

Acting on instructions from the Commissioner of Food Safety, and directive of Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj, teams of Food Safety officials led by B. Vijayalalithambikai, Designated Officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Tiruppur, conducted raids on non-vegetarian outlets to check use of banned preservatives.

Five outlets were fined ₹ 1,000 each for lack of hygiene and one outlet was fined ₹ 2,000 for use of banned preservatives.

A total of 43 outlets were raided and notices have been sent to eight shops, Dr. Vijayalalithambikai said.

Shawarma outlets can function only with the authorisation of Food Safety Department, and bills must be produced for the purchase of meat. Employees involved in cooking have to wear gloves while mixing condiments with the meat. Outlets exposed to dust will not be permitted. The eateries failing to comply with the instructions will be closed without prior notice, the Designated Officer warned

School and college students, in particular, should ensure hygienic preparation at the outlets, before consuming shawarma. Complaints could be forwarded at the State-level through Whatsapp number: 9444042322, Dr. Vijayalalithambikai said.