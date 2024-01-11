GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fever camps being conducted in Coimbatore district to combat dengue

January 11, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
Health Department officials checking mosquito breeding during a field visit in Sirumugai town panchayat in Coimbatore district.

Health Department officials checking mosquito breeding during a field visit in Sirumugai town panchayat in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Health Department and civic bodies are conducting fever camps across Coimbatore district in an intensive manner to combat emerging cases of dengue.

The fever camps are being conducted in addition to other control measures, including source reduction works to curb mosquito breeding and fogging in areas that are identified as hotspots.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said two fever camps each are being conducted in all the 12 blocks in the district from Monday to Friday. A total of 200 camps are being conducted on Saturdays.

Persons who are detected with fever in the camps are referred to government hospitals for treatment. Test for dengue is conducted on persons who have symptoms of the disease.

“Active cases of dengue in the district stood at 23 as on Thursday,” Dr. Aruna said.

More than 30 places in the rural areas and 100 streets in the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation (CCMC) limits were identified as hotspots. The civic body is conducting 35 fever camps per day.

According to Dr. Aruna, control measures are being taken by the department and local bodies, with special focus on places that were identified as hotspots. Domestic breeding checkers conduct house visits to check breeding of mosquitoes in water containers, waste materials, tyres, coconut shells, etc. Notices are served on persons and establishments that fail to comply with the Health Department advisory.

“Health officials are conducting field visits to assess the control measures that are being taken,” she said.

