ECI appoints police observer for Salem

He will be in charge of the 11 Assembly constituencies

The police observer appointed for Salem district for the upcoming Assembly elections reached here on Sunday.

According to officials, Saket Prakash Pandey has been appointed as the police observer for the 11 Assembly constituencies -- Gangavalli, Attur, Yercaud, Omalur, Mettur, Edappadi, Sankagiri, Salem North, Salem South, Salem West and Veerapandi. The observer would be available between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m at the Additional Travellers Bungalow or could be contacted through phone at 63844 83915.

District Collector S.A.Raman held discussions with general and expenditure observers here on Saturday. City Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar and Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger and other senior officials took part.

The Election Commission has appointed eight general observers for the 11 Assembly constituencies. The officials discussed the arrangements made for polling and counting of votes.

In Namakkal, District Collector K. Megraj held discussions with observers on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police S.Sakthi Ganesan and other officials took part. According to officials, 2,049 polling booths would be set up for the upcoming Assembly elections in the six Assembly constituencies in Namakkal district.