One more person booked in Savukku Sankar’s case

May 06, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

In a fresh development, the Theni district police on Monday arrested a man Mahendran from Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district claiming he had supplied ganja to YouTuber Savukku Shankar and his accomplices. Police claimed they seized 2.6 kg of ganja from Mahendran’s possession.

Last Saturday, the Coimbatore police arrested Mr. Shankar from Theni on a complaint from a policewoman on charges of making derogatory comments against policewomen. The Palanichettipatti police separately arrested two of his accomplices - Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles. After registering a case, the duo were produced before a JM court, which remanded them in judicial custody. They were sent to sub-jail in Periakulam in Theni district.

The police said that based on the “confession” of the accused, they searched the premises of Mahendran and seized the ganja. A few more persons, who figured in buying/selling the narcotics, may also be arrested.

In the meantime, Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam have filed bail applications, which are likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

