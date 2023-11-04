HamberMenu
Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes inspect Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri

November 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman interacting with the residents of Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri on Saturday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman inspected Sokkadi village here that witnessed vandalism of Adi Dravidar houses over an inter-caste conflict recently.

Dr. Ravivarman, accompanied by Collector K.M. Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Sarojkumar Thakur, visited the village that witnessed communal conflict resulting in vandalism of Dalit houses by the intermediate castes on October 29. He inspected the houses and also interacted with the victims on the happenings of that day. Later, he chaired a reviewed meeting at the Collectorate.

