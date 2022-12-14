  1. EPaper
Dhinakaran questions rationale behind making Udhayanidhi a Minister

The AMMK leader, speaking in Tiruppur on Wednesday, asked why Mr. Udhayanidhi, who had only a year and a half’s experience as a legislator, was made a Minister

December 14, 2022 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran questioned the rationale behind inducting Udhayanidhi Stalin into the Council of Ministers, on Wednesday.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Dhinakaran asked, “What is the urgent need for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make his son Udhayanidhi a Minister when he [Mr. Stalin] waited for nearly 17 years after becoming a legislator for the first time in 1989 to be inducted into the Cabinet led by his father, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2006.”

Later in Coimbatore, he said, “Mr. Stalin should answer why Mr. Udhayanidhi was made a Minister when he has only one-and-a-half years of experience as a legislator”.

‘Palaniswami defeating AIADMK party objectives’

Mr. Dhinakran also alleged that AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and a few other leaders had turned the party, which was spread across the State, into a party of a specific region by defeating the inclusive objectives of [party founder] M.G. Ramachandran and [late CM] Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Dhinakaran also alleged that AIADMK leaders were holding protests across the State to show their presence. The AMMK would decide about the electoral alliance for the Parliamentary election by the end of next year, he added.

