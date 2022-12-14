Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as Minister in T.N. Cabinet

December 14, 2022 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK’s youth wing leader and MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, Udhyanidhi Stalin, was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Wednesday. Mr. Udhayanidhi said he realised his responsibilities, and would work according.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N . Ravi administered the oath of office to Mr. Udhayanidhi on Wednesday morning, at the Raj Bhavan.

With his induction, the number of ministers in the Cabinet led by his father and Chief Minister M.K Stalin, has increased to 39.

Elected from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, this first-time MLA has been allotted the portfolios of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, as well as Special Programme Implementation.