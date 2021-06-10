The district administration on Thursday said that Covaxin second dose will be available to the public at 36 centres in five zones of the Coimbatore Corporation on Friday. The release said that the vaccination drive will start at 1 p.m. and people aged above 45 who are eligible to take the second dose alone will be allowed. A total of 6,840 doses will be administered through the 36 centres, 190 doses each through each centre, said a release.
Covaxin available at 36 centres today in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE,
June 10, 2021
