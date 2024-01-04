Coimbatore Vizha | Textile walkathon showcasing fashion, trends, to be held on January 6

January 04, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A textile walkathon will be held in Coimbatore on January 6 as a part of the Coimbatore Vizha.

P. Alli Rani, director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, told presspersons on Thursday, January 4, 2024 that about 250 women will take part in the walkathon. Called “Texcitement”, the event on Race Course road, beginning at 8.30 a.m., will have mini floats too. The floats will also be related to textiles.

“Coimbatore is known all over the country for textiles. We wanted to have an event involving textiles at the Coimbatore Vizha. We (the Institute) submitted a proposal to the District Collector, and the organisers and they approved it,” she said.

The Institute will have its students displaying textile products related to sustainability, recycling, natural dyes, handlooms, etc., at the two-km walkathon. Even the Bhavani Jamukalam (carpet) will get a new look at the walkathon, Ms. Alli Rani said.

“We have reached out to about 20 colleges that offer fashion design courses in the city, women self-help groups, and other organisations. Our women students will take part in the walkathon. Any woman who wants to display a new fashion design, trend, or textile product can participate in the walkathon,” she said.