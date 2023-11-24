Coimbatore Vizha to be held from January 2 to 8

November 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha is set to kick off from January 2 to 8 next year, with the logo launch coinciding with Coimbatore Day on Friday. Recognised as the ‘Celebration of the Spirit of Coimbatore’, this annual festival aims at bringing together the city’s rich history, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Inaugurated by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, the festival also features Chippy the mascot. “The festival is a great initiative in Coimbatore and will be a great way for people to participate and display their unique talents,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

Under the supervision of Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali, Coimbatore Vizha aims to foster unity through a diverse array of events, including a unique double-decker bus ride, food festivals, rallies, science fests, hackathons, music shows, marathons, art sessions, flea markets, art fests and games.

The Art Street will showcase works of 100 artists and Coimbatore’s Got Talent will be a platform to display talents in different genres. Agri Next, car rally, Chef’s Plate, The Pitch, para sports, and Isai Mazhai are the other events planned.

The 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha is open to all organisations, institutions, and individuals to partake.