Coimbatore Vizha brings ‘sound and light’ show to TNAU

January 02, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated January 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘sound and light’ show held as part of ‘Coimbatore Vizha’ at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The ‘sound and light’ show held as part of ‘Coimbatore Vizha’ at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A 15-minute ‘sound and light’ show was conducted at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday evening, as part of the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha.

The event, held in association with Young India and Rotary Club of Coimbatore City, was inaugurated by V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU, and K. Madeswaran, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital. The show will be held at 6 p.m. every day till January 8.

Orumai Payanam, a key-event of Coimbatore Vizha, was held on Wednesday. About 120 students from 20 educational institutions and their teachers were taken to five different places of worship of different religions, located within 1.5 km radius in the city. The students started their journey in the morning from St. Michael’s Church, then they visited Konniamman Temple, Athar Jamaath Masjid, Gurudwara Singh Sabha and Jain Temple.

