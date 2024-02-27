GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore - Bengaluru Vande Bharat timings revised

February 27, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 20642 Coimbatore Junction - Bengaluru Cantonment and train no. 20641 Bengaluru Cantonment - Coimbatore Junction Vande Bharat Express train timings have been revised based on passenger feedback. The new timings will be effective from March 11, 2024.

Instead of the present departure time of 5 a.m. at Coimbatore, the train would leave at 7.25 a.m. and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.50 p.m. In the return direction, it would leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 2.20 p.m., instead of the present departure time of 1.40 p.m. ,and would reach Coimbatore Junction at 8.45 p.m. instead of the present arrival time of 8 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.