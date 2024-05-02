CODISSIA Defence Incubation centre explores possibilities for overseas investments

May 02, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) is looking at possibilities for overseas investments that will boost commercial production of innovative products developed by its incubatees.

According to V. Sundaram, one of the directors of the Centre, a 52-member delegation, led by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), visited the United States from March 18 to April 5 and took part in meetings organised by the Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce. The delegation also visited a couple of incubation centres there.

“We made a detailed presentation about the CDIIC so that interested investors can look at investments in Coimbatore. The incubatees at the CDIIC will thus get an opportunity to manufacture for the global market,” he said. This would be a continuous exercise as the investors should be updated regularly on the developments at the CDIIC, he said.

V. Ramesh Babu, another director of the Centre, said the CDIIC had 30 startups registered with it and four had graduated. More units were expected to graduate this year. These startups were mostly working in the area of Defence. They also looked at various opportunities to commercialise the products. From the CDIIC, “The aim is to get overseas investments for these startups.” Collaboration with overseas investors would also bring better technologies to these units, he said.

The CDIIC will look at supporting the startups with getting patents for their products.