Coimbatore MSME delegation to visit U.S.

March 17, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 52-member delegation, led by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), will visit the United States from March 18 to April 5 to explore new business opportunities.

A press release from CODISSIA said it signed an MoU with the Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce to establish a trade office in Indi and as part of the collaboration, the Georgia Chamber had extended an invitation to the CODISSIA members to visit the U.S.

“The aim of the delegation is to assist MSMEs interested in initiating new ventures with companies in Georgia and foster bilateral business relationships,” the press release said.

The delegation from 43 companies will visit industrial units and have meetings to explore technology partnerships, collaborate with the U.S. companies, and explore scope for marketing and operation set ups. The delegates will also meet bankers, attorneys, and accounting firm members.

The delegation will participate in a ‘Meet & Greet’ session with U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff in Washington DC, have a meeting with Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, Consul General of India, Atlanta, and participate in GATE 2024 – the Georgia Atlanta Trade Event organised by the GIACC, the release added.