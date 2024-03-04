GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK cadre protest prevalence of drugs in T.N., condemn DMK’s ‘inaction’

Led by AIADMK MLAs K.A. Sengottaiyan and K.C. Karuppannan, the protesters in Erode claimed that narcotic substances were easily available across the State, affecting school and college students

March 04, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration in Erode, on Monday, March 4, 2024, condemning the prevalence of drugs in T.N.

AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration in Erode, on Monday, March 4, 2024, condemning the prevalence of drugs in T.N. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Stating that availability and spread of drugs in the State was affecting youngsters, and condemning the DMK government for failing to take action to curb the drug menace, AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram in Erode on Monday, March 4, 2024.

In the wake of recent incidents involving the confiscation of illegal drugs such as methamphetamine and ganja across the State, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had, on Sunday, March 3, questioned whether Tamil Nadu was a wholesale godown of illegal drugs.

Led by AIADMK MLAs K.A. Sengottaiyan and K.C. Karuppannan, the protesters claimed that narcotic substances were easily available across the State. They said the AIADMK has been raising this issue for the past three years. School and college students were being affected due to drugs, they alleged, and blamed the government for its inaction. “The involvement of a DMK functionary K. Jaffer Sadiq who is the mastermind behind the ₹2,000 crore drug case, is a shock to the people of the State,” the protesters said and added that the State has become a haven for drug smugglers.

The protesters also said the law and order situation had deteriorated completely in the State. They raised slogans condemning the DMK government. Cadres in large numbers, including women, took part.

