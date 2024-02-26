DMK sacks Jaffer Sadiq amid reports of his ‘links’ with drug cartel

February 26, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The ruling DMK on Sunday sacked its NRI wing Chennai West district deputy organiser Jaffer Sadiq, also a Tamil film producer, from the party’s primary membership amid reports of his alleged links with an international drug cartel that was jointly busted by the Delhi Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On Saturday, officials said that a massive drug cartel was busted in the joint operation, which brought to light an international network where pseudoephedrine, disguised as health mix powder and desiccated coconut, was trafficked through air and sea cargo.

Information was received from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine, concealed in desiccated coconut powder, were being sent to both the countries. Further, inputs from the US Drug Enforcement Administration indicated that the source of consignment was in Delhi.

NCB Deputy Director General (OEC) Gyaneshwar Singh said: “Twenty four-hour physical surveillance was mounted by the Special Cell, which eventually led to their godown in Basai Darapur in west Delhi. On February 15, when the operatives were trying to pack the pseudoephedrine in a cover consignment of multigrain food mix, joint teams of Special Cell and the NCB raided the compound and recovered 50 kg of pseudoephedrine.”

Three operatives of this cartel — all of whom belong to Tamil Nadu – were arrested on the spot. After sustained interrogation, they revealed that 45 consignments had been sent over past three years, which contained approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine valued at over ₹2,000 crore in international market.

“The mastermind behind this nexus has been identified as a Tamil film producer who is currently absconding. Efforts are on to nab him to ascertain the source of pseudoephedrine...,” an NCB official said, without naming him.

However, BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday named Mr. Sadiq, and recalled that he had earlier sought action against the supply of drugs in Tamil Nadu. “There has not been any action. Now as the name of an office-bearer of the DMK is linked to the drug racket, it raises serious doubts...”

He urged the State government to identify the persons involved and take strict action against them.

He further said that photos had emerged on social media showing Mr. Sadiq handing over a donation, for the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the presence of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. He said that the NCB had also searched the premises of a VCK functionary.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement, said Mr. Sadiq was being “dismissed” from the party’s primary membership and other posts for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party. The statement, however, did not specify the reason behind the action.