Is Tamil Nadu a wholesale godown of illegal drugs, asks AIADMK leader Palaniswami

March 04, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of recent incidents involving confiscation of illegal drugs such as meth and ganja across the State, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday questioned whether Tamil Nadu was a wholesale godown of illegal drugs.

In a recorded video message, he referred to the confiscation of meth in Madurai; ganja packets “mixed with sweets” that were to be distributed among schoolchildren in Ulundurpettai; and drugs from Kodungaiyur garbage dump in Chennai.

“These incidents make one wonder whether we live in Tamil Nadu or a wholesale godown of illegal drugs...,” he said.

The people feared that the circulation of illegal drugs in the State was “as big as the ocean”, but “only a handful of them” were seized, Mr. Palaniswami said.

DMK functionary (who has been expelled), A.R. Jaffer Sadiq, was part of an international drug mafia and a wanted criminal, he said, adding: “For the past two-and-a-half years, I am the only one who has constantly been highlighting drug addiction among the youth.”

“As parents, we need to think about this problem. Our first and foremost duty is to provide a good future for our children. But, a ruling party executive and someone close to [Chief Minister] M.K. Stalin’s family is a drug mafia leader. Mr. Stalin, you are taking Tamil Nadu to the abyss,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

‘Had warned govt.’

He further said that he had been warning the DMK government and creating awareness among the people as the drug menace affected people’s lives, and added: “Our children, students, working professionals and the youth are the most-affected....”

Referring to the AIADMK’s protest in district headquarters across the State, scheduled for Monday, against the DMK government over the drug menace, he said: “Our struggle will definitely continue until the drug mafia is arrested and the last ounce of drug is eliminated from Tamil Nadu.”

Faith in police

Observing that he still had “faith” in the Tamil Nadu police, Mr. Palaniswami requested police officers to protect the identity of the complainants and take serious steps to eradicate drugs.