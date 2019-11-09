Supreme Court's judgment in Ayodhya case: reactions

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, the Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a “prominent site” and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Here are the reactions:



Welcome the verdict: Mohan Bhagwat

“We welcome the verdict, it shouldn’t be looked at a defeat or victory for anyone, rather something that would strengthen the sense of unity in the country,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.

On Kashi and Mathura, Mr. Bhagwat says that there was a historic background to the RSS being involved with Ayodhya. "As an organisation we don’t otherwise involve ourselves in agitations and we will revert to our man making mission,” he said.

It' time to strengthen the spirit of bhakti: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the countrymen is to maintain peace, harmony and unity, following the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case.

"This decision of the Supreme Court is important for several reasons: It shows how important is to follow the legal process in resolving a dispute. Each side was given enough time and opportunity to present its arguments. The temple of justice resolved the decades-old case amicably.

"...This decision should not be seen as a victory or defeat of anyone. Be it Ramabhakti or Rahimabhakti, this is the time for all of us to strengthen the spirit of Bhakti," the Prime Minister said.

Will not challenge verdict: Litigant Iqbal Ansari

Expressing satisfaction with the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case, Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, on Saturday said he will not challenge it in court.

“We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue,” Mr. Ansari said on phone from Ayodhya.

“We will not challenge the court verdict from our side,” he said, adding that “we are very happy with the decision.” Mr. Ansari said it was always being said that whatever the court will say will be correct.

“We respect the decision. Now this is the responsibility of the government where it provides land for the mosque. This is a sort of victory of the Muslims,” he said.

Joy and relief, says Sri Sri Ravishankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar welcomes Ayodhya verdict, says it has brought joy and relief to people of both communities.

Hope no new issue crops up: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party hoped that no new dispute cropped up in the country in the name of religion following the supreme court verdict on Saturday that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said it had been the position of the party to accept the SC verdict.

“It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the supreme court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion,” Mr. Malik tweeted.

He also urged people to maintain peace and harmony

Verdict a milestone in Indian jurisprudence: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomes the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. Lauding the apex court for bringing closure to the decades long dispute, Mr. Shah said, "the verdict will prove to be milestone in Indian jurisprudence".

Mr. Shah appeals for calm and maintenance of harmony among communities following the verdict.

Mr. Shahalso expressed his gratitude to all saints, institutions and unnamed people who struggled through bringing a legal closure to the dispute.

Historic verdict, says Rajnath

"The judgment on Ayodhya historic, will further strengthen India’s social fabric", says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Verdict a salute to sacrifices of lakhs of workers: Togadia

Former VHP president Praveen Togadia on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the apex court’s order giving Ram Lala’s birth land for Ram Temple is a salute to the sacrifice of lakhs of workers.

“Ram Temple at the same place of Ram Birth has been Hindu demand for more than 450 years. Lakhs of Hindus sacrificed their lives, careers, families for this. Today, Supreme Court giving the same land for Shriram Temple is a salute to this sacrifice,” Mr. Togadia said in a statement

A new era of harmony should begin: Pejawar seer

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Saturday that both the Hindu and Muslim sides should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Masjid issue.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, the seer said that he accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue. The Hindus required the Ramjanmabhumi, while the Muslims required the mosque. The Court had ordered for the Ram Temple to be constructed at the disputed site, while it had ordered for five acres of land to be provided to the Muslims at a prominent place in Ayodhya. “Both Hindus and Muslims should accept this verdict. This verdict will help in Hindu-Muslim amity,” he said.

The seer said that a proper land should be given to the Muslims to construct the mosque. "Hindus should help the Muslims in the construction of the mosque and the Muslims should help the Hindus in construction of the temple. “A new era of harmony should begin in the country,” he said.

The seer said that consequent to the veredict, the Hindus should not take out victory processions and the Muslims should not get provoked. The Muslims should respect the religious beliefs of the Hindus and vice versa. There should be no disharmony in the country and all should work for the development of the nation, he said.

To a query, the seer said that the government will have to decide on the scheme to implement the order in three months. The government and the seers would decide. “It is the responsibility of the Government, Hindus and Muslims. I will go to Delhi on Sunday and hold talks on this issue with Hindu and Muslim religious leaders. Efforts should be made to reach unanimity on all issues,” he said.

To another query, the Pejawar seer said that there was no need to create controversy over Kashi and Mathura.

We are in favour of a temple construction: Congress

The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution accepting the Supreme Court verdict. It also appealed to appeal to all parties and communities to abide by secular values and the spirit of fraternity.

On being asked about the if it favoured the construction of Ram temple, Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala said, "We are in favour of a temple construction."

"The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case.

"We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony.

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages", the CWC statement said.

Accept Ayodhya order wholeheartedly: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order in the Ayodhya case and appealed to people to accept it "wholeheartedly."

Mr.Yediyurappa took to twitter from his official handle and appealed to people without reacting emotionally. He further stated that the order is not a victory for any party nor defeat to any of the parties involved. He called for peace and harmony to prevail.

He said in the tweet, “Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict. This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don’t react emotionally. Let harmony and peace prevail.”

Credit to Ashok Singhal and L.K. Advani, says Govindacharya



Former RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L.K.Advani for the success of the cause.

“I am extremely happy. Now, in three months a plan will be made for constructing the temple,” he said, asserting that social harmony must be maintained so that the country can move from “Ram temple to ‘Ram rajya’”.

“Lakhs of workers made sacrifices. For the leadership of the movement, I will give highest credit to Ashok Singhal and L K Advani,” he said.

Kejriwal welcomes verdict

"We welcome the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya which ended decades old dispute. I appeal for peace and harmony," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Will seek a review: Sunni Central Waqf Board

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board’s Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it.

"The judgement is not satisfactory. We feel that it's very unjust. Yet it's the judgement of SC and therefore we respect it. We will look into legal course ahead," he said.

We respect, accept verdict: Ajmer Dargah

The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah on Saturday welcomed the decision of Supreme Court on Ayodhya case and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

“The judiciary is supreme and everyone should respect the decision. It is the time to present a united face before the world because entire world is looking at India today,” Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said.

“We respect and accept the verdict. I appeal to the people of the country to maintain harmony and peace. This is the victory of the judiciary and the message should be loud and clear that how much the judiciary is important for us and people of the country are peace loving, he told PTI.

He said that respecting and honouring the laws of the land is the basic Islamic teaching.

“We now need to concentrate on the development of self and the nation, he said.

There should not be any further controversy: Nitish Kumar

In a first reaction to the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asked everyone to accept the verdict.

""We should all in the country accept the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue ...it's an unanimous verdict and there should not be any further controversy on it", says Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from Correspondents, agencies)