Watch | A walkthrough of the Raaga exhibition

The sensory exhibition at Bengaluru’s Araku Cafe leaves us with a better understanding of two distinct journeys

Conceived and executed by Yali, the commercial branch of textile entrepreneur Ally Matthan’s The Registry of Sarees, and Araku Coffee of the Naandi Foundation — both of which work in the areas of organic, handspun, handwoven and homegrown — Raaga talks about the common synergies of the two: grown organically and used sensitively.

Explore the sensory bar where Matthan, also a perfumer trained at Grasse in France, has distilled the essences of Araku Coffee’s offerings — Signature, Selection, Micro-Climate, and Grand Reserve, and their latest micro-lot, the Gems of Araku — into fragrances. The Araku map showcases a musical track that reinforces the sound of roots pushing towards sources of energy. The touch pavilion has multi-coloured buntings in creams, browns, reds and indigos. Each is printed with words that explore the journeys of the materials. Beside them, on long shelves, are the different materials to engage one’s sense of touch. Yarn, husk, chaff, seeds, coffee beans — the soft and pliant contrasted with shiny hardness.

Go up a level, and the exhibition revels in the visual. Sculptural presentations crafted with chocolate and marzipan showcase the growth cycles of coffee and cotton, and feature the different processes they undergo. The final stages of these are encapsulated in the speciality coffees that Araku retails, and an installation of saris and clothing that highlight Yali’s three lines.

The last stop: to indulge your sense of taste. A seven-course meal put together by chef Rahul Sharma of Araku Café that is a journey through texture and taste — from risottos to mousses.