In pictures: 76th Independence Day celebrated across India

People wave the tricolour celebrating the 76th Independence Day, at Ghanta Ghar Lalchowk in Srinagar. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

People holding the national flag ride boats in the Hooghly river, on 76th Independence Day, in Nadia. Photo: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during 76th Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI

Tricolour being hoisted between two buildings at the height of 300 feet to celebrate Independence Day, in Mumbai/ Photo: PTI

School children during the 76th Independence Day Celebration function at the Chhatrasal Stadium, in Delhi. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

People with Indian Tricolour Flag take part in the 76th Independence Day celebration in Ahmedabad. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Building along marine drive lit up in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NCC cadets after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, at the Red Fort in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

People hold a giant national flag with 630 ft as its length, 205 ft as its breadth on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in Kolar. Photo: PTI

Members of Congress caders take out a rally with a 1000 metre National flag from Satyamurthy Bhavan to Anna Salai on the occasion of Independence day celebrations in Chennai. Photo: Ragu R

Students participate in the 75th year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Independence day) celebration, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

HYDERABAD, A fruit rack at a supermarket at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Monday, August 15, 2022, is being decorated with the pattern of the tricolour as the Nation was gripped by patriotic fervour. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL