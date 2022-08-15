In pictures: 76th Independence Day celebrated across India

People wave the tricolour celebrating the 76th Independence Day, at Ghanta Ghar Lalchowk in Srinagar.Photo: NISSAR AHMAD
People holding the national flag ride boats in the Hooghly river, on 76th Independence Day, in Nadia.Photo: PTI
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during 76th Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
Tricolour being hoisted between two buildings at the height of 300 feet to celebrate Independence Day, in Mumbai/Photo: PTI
School children during the 76th Independence Day Celebration function at the Chhatrasal Stadium, in Delhi.Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
People with Indian Tricolour Flag take part in the 76th Independence Day celebration in Ahmedabad.Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Building along marine drive lit up in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day Photo: Emmanual Yogini
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NCC cadets after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, at the Red Fort in New Delhi.Photo: PTI
People hold a giant national flag with 630 ft as its length, 205 ft as its breadth on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in Kolar.Photo: PTI
Members of Congress caders take out a rally with a 1000 metre National flag from Satyamurthy Bhavan to Anna Salai on the occasion of Independence day celebrations in Chennai.Photo: Ragu R
Students participate in the 75th year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Independence day) celebration, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
HYDERABAD, A fruit rack at a supermarket at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Monday, August 15, 2022, is being decorated with the pattern of the tricolour as the Nation was gripped by patriotic fervour.Photo: NAGARA GOPAL
School students participating in a ceremony to celebrate India's 76th Independence Day at the railway sports complex ground in Secunderabad August 15, 2022. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G