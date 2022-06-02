In Pictures | 100 days of Ukraine’s wounds

It’s the 100 days of cries, agony and fear for Ukrainians. A 100 days ago, Anton Gladun, a military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine had both his legs and left arm; now he lies on his hospital bed without his three body parts which he lost in an explosion.

There is no record of a conflict that began in late winter, lasted through the spring, and is expected to continue for seasons to come. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a war that defies statistics.

In the war’s 100 days, Associated Press photographers have captured the terror — people diving to the floor of a Mariupol hospital as bombs fall around them; a mob of refugees, huddled under a bridge. They have captured the tears of grieving survivors, and of families separated by the war.