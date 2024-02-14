Watch | Taapsee Pannu on her choices as an actor, and her struggles

February 14, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

It is the final session of the day at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, and actor Taapsee Pannu is in conversation with Vidya Singh, the princess of Vijayanagaram. Ms. Pannu talks about having her own movie franchise, playing sports-centric roles, the comedy genre and more.

With performances in films like Saand Ki Aankh, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and Soorma, Ms. Pannu has carved her unconventional path right from the beginning. A software engineer by training, she decided early in her college days that a 9-to-5 job was not her cup of tea.

“I made an informed choice to becoming an actor, I used classical dance and expressions as my strength to choose the roles I did,” Ms. Pannu explains.

