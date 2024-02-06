GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | N. Ram, Sreenivasan Jain, and Pratik Sinha on countering fake news 

The panelists analyse the challenges faced by the media in tackling misinformation, especially when it is platformed at the highest level

February 06, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

How do you counter the Hindutva ecosystem where the common well is being poisoned by disinformation campaigns and bogus claims, which are impacting lives? A panel of journalists comprising Sreenivasan Jain, N. Ram and Pratik Sinha discussed the issue threadbare in a conversation moderated by Ziya Us Salam at a session titled, “A Viral World: Countering Fake News”, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

In Mr. Jain’s new book, Love Jihad and Other Fictions, co-authored with Mariyam Alavi and Supriya Sharma, the journalists picked the most virulent examples of fake propaganda, including love jihad and population jihad, and debunked the theories with data, on-ground research and investigation.

The problem, said Mr. Jain, is that these theories are being platformed at the highest level, by elected representatives. Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News, who had also co-authored a book, India Misinformed, The True Story in 2019, said before the 2019 election, there was some amount of criticality, which is no longer the case. He said the issue of disinformation is many-layered, “it’s both political and cultural.”

Mr. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said there are two aspects to countering fake news, “and one is to safeguard your own media organisation from the invasion of disinformation and misinformation.” He said disinformation is deliberate, motivated and toxic news is weaponised and scaled up on social media platforms, while misinformation is not intentional; reporting and editing failures can be easily corrected. But the bigger challenge, he said, is how to combat the disinformation spread on bigger platforms like Meta, Google, or even X (formerly Twitter).

