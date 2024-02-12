GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Gopalkrishna Gandhi remembers his grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi

He shared insights from a book he has edited, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi I Am An Ordinary Man: India’s Struggle for Freedom (1914-1948)

February 12, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when we want to be the first or the oldest, when in economic development we want to be the fastest, and when it comes to statues we want the tallest, it is refreshing to find a man of some status, who referred to himself as ordinary, said former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi was referring to his grandfather Mahatma Gandhi in a talk at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, on January 26, 2024, sharing insights from a book he has edited, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi I Am An Ordinary Man: India’s Struggle for Freedom (1914-1948).

He spoke about the two things Gandhiji never feared - defeat and death; why Gandhiji was never comfortable with being called as the Father of the Nation, and more.

Read more: Gopalkrishna Gandhi remembers his grandfather, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things

