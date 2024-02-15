GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on profiling Sudha and Narayana Murthy

Watch | Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on profiling Sudha and Narayana Murthy

She shared her experience, and many stories in an engaging conversation with writer, journalist, and podcaster Shunali Shroff

February 15, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

“I can run Infosys, but can he take care of the family?” This was the question Sudha Murty pondered over and came up with a ‘no’, when Narayana Murthy told her, “You run Infosys, I will take care of the family.” Ms. Murty was upset when he had told her that only one member of the family would be working in the company he was launching, not being a fan of family-run businesses.

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, who has written historic fiction and feminist retellings of the epics, profiles the Murthys in her first book of non-fiction, An Uncommon Love. 

She shared her experience, and many stories in an engaging conversation with writer, journalist, and podcaster Shunali Shroff at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in a session titled, The Power Couple: The Life and Times of Sudha and Narayana Murthy.

Read more: Why Sudha Murty said no to running Infosys

