Watch | Chandan Gowda on India’s education system, and more

Mr. Gowda, author of Another India: Events, Memories, People, was in conversation with Suresh Seshadri

February 16, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Half of us in India, said Chandan Gowda, have had a modern education — a dry, unevocative, British-induced utilitarian education, the goal of which is to make one employable anywhere in an industrialised society.

The other half, the one that hasn’t had this education, has a whole range of other moral conversations and living traditions that the first half has been actively removed from.

Mr. Gowda, author of Another India: Events, Memories, People, was in conversation with Suresh Seshadri, national business editor, The Hindu, at The Hindu’s Lit Fest 2024, on Saturday, January 27.

Read more: Moral conversations absent from our education system: Chandan Gowda

