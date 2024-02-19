GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Azhagiya Periyavan in conversation with Perumal Murugan on Dalit literature

The session was titled titled “Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion”

February 19, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Annihilation of caste, although an onerous task, has to happen and it can be done only through a joint effort, said writer Azhagiya Periyavan while speaking at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 here on Saturday.

In a discussion with writer Perumal Murugan, titled “Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion,” Mr. Periyavan said it was fearful to hear voices saying that caste cannot be annihilated. Emphasising that caste accorded dignity to one person and indignity to another, he said there was a huge difference between someone asking him, “Aren’t you a writer?” and “Aren’t you that Dalit writer?” He said it was important to remember B.R. Ambedkar’s statement that caste was a state of mind.

Mr. Periyavan said Dalit literature, which emerged in a big way in Tamil in the 1990s coinciding with Ambedkar’s birth centenary, has had a huge impact in the past three decades. He said he could confidently say that if ten best contemporary Tamil writers have to be named, five of them will be Dalits. He said Tamil literature getting translated into English gained momentum after the emergence of Dalit literature.

Read more: Annihilating caste is a joint effort, says writer Azhagiya Periyavan

