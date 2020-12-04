Trip smart

Five must-haves if you are heading out of town

BioVYZR

If a face shield is not enough protection, check out this powered air-purifying respirator from a Canadian company. With a 360-degree shield, the compact and portable PPE features a built-in purifying system with an N95 filter. At 2.25 kg, it comes in three different adult sizes. Approx ₹28,000 on vyzrtech.com

KOGO AI Trip Tracker

Not a fan of organising hundreds of travel photos? Let this bot do the hard work for you. Using an inbuilt SIM, the device will track your route and location. Use the Android or iOS app to upload photos and GoPro footage, and create a trip down memory lane. At ₹7,749 on shop.kogotrips.com

Rolls-Royce Cooler

The British car-maker’s gift guide includes this pricy Champagne cooler. It holds a set for four, with coolers for caviar and canapés. Great if you are missing suite service on the road. Approx ₹44 lakh on rolls-roycemotorcars.com. For more wallet-friendly alternatives, pick portable options from Igloo or Suaoki, on amazon.in

Tambour Moon Dual Time

The ultimate timekeeping travel companion. This Louis Vuitton clock comes with its very own monogrammed trunk case. The 80mm concave dial — with two time zones and flags of different countries — is designed to be visible while lying in bed. Approximately ₹3.23 lakh on louisvuitton.com

Touch Guard

This handy tool, made of non-porous brass, can be used to open doors and lever-type handles. In brass, matte black and rose gold finishes at ₹499 on brassley.com. Paranoid air-traveller? The Seat Sitters pack comes with seat and tray table covers, masks, wipes and sanitiser. ₹2,100 on seatsitters.com