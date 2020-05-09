Riding out the lockdown

Mahesh Prasanna

A biking enthusiast for over 15 years, he has covered most of India and been to the Khardung La eight times. He has been on biking trips in Malaysia and Cambodia too

Mahesh Prasanna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Where I want to go

I just want to ride up to the hills and feel the wind on my face. It could be at the spectacular Valparai, Kodaikanal, Nilgiris or the Kolli Hills. If I could I would set off. As a solo rider in any case I maintain social distancing. I am covered from head to toe in my protective gear. This should keep me safe from the virus.

What I miss the most

My business trips across India on my bikes, a fleet of Royal Enfield Interceptor, CBR 250, and Classic 500. I have ridden up to to 800 kms on work. I also long for the offloading, adventure and dirt biking experience on my bike that I built from scratch.

My new passion

I volunteered for 45 days and was part of the Emergency Food Response team during the COVID 19 lockdown, I took care of logistics and ensured that vehicles left on time to deliver food to the needy.

Ranjitha Ravindran

An ex-Radio Jockey, she has done the K2K ride (Kashmir to Kanyakumari), a 23-day bike ride criss-crossing 15 states covering a distance of 6200 km, and several rides in Kerala

Ranjitha Ravindran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Where I want to go

Alleppey, Vagamon and Varkala in Kerala. The thick forest cover, the misty hills, and the ride on winding roads along Idukki is any motorcyclist’s dream. And, of course the backwaters. I want to be with Nature and also find out how Kerala flattened the coronavirus curve. In January, Kerala became the first state in India to report a positive case. The government and people work together and there are so many lessons to learn.

Mandala art | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

What I miss

Consuming the city on my Bajaj Avenger. Street gazing as I ride along the busy roads of R S Puram, Town Hall and Gandhipuram, petting stray dogs along the way. That is a fail-proof stress buster.

My new passion

I tried my hand at doodling, mandala and bottle art. Mandala is something like making kolams the way our grandmothers and mothers did. It requires focus and concentration. We are anxious about ‘what next’. This art calms you and gives you the strength to face the situation ahead.

Malavika Ravisubramaniam

A German language trainer in the IT industry, she has been biking for six years. She has ridden to Ladakh, Sikkim, Himachal and has covered most parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. She was also part of the Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride

Malavika Ravisubramaniam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Where I want to go

By the time the lockdown is over, the monsoons will be setting in. I want to travel to Coorg and soak in the greenery. Or ride to Sakhlespur in Malnad. Tucked in the foothills of the Western Ghats the slopes are covered with tea, coffee and spices, and drenched in the monsoon rains, the experience has a calming effect. Perfect, especially after going through the stress of lockdown.

What I miss the most

Being on my bike, Pulsar 220. Over weekends, I’d head out to the outskirts. Now, I cannot take my bike out even to visit a store or watch a movie.

My new passion

I started writing my first fiction. The story idea that has been brewing in my head for a long time has a structure now. A rough outline of the story is in place.