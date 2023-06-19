Airbnb partners with Indian Tourism Ministry to promote heritage stays, cultural tourism

June 19, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on June 19 said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Tourism to showcase India's heritage stays and promote cultural tourism.

The company will partner with the Ministry in its vision to promote inbound tourism as a part of its 'Visit India 2023' initiative and under the MoU, it will launch a dedicated 'Soul of India' microsite for the global audience showcasing India's rich culture and built heritage, Airbnb said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, Airbnb will also offer support to hosts in untapped tourist areas, assist them in promoting their homestays, build host capacity, and foster a culture of responsible hosting, it added.

Under the MoU, Airbnb will endeavour to train hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in emerging destinations that are part of the Ministry's flagship scheme, the company said, adding, it would also share travel and homestay insights with the Ministry for informed responsible tourism policies and training requirements.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said Airbnb's global reach will provide enhanced visibility to India's unique and varied accommodation offerings and enable travellers an opportunity to experience the country's rich heritage first-hand.

"This partnership will contribute to the growth of inbound tourism, create economic opportunities for local communities and position India uniquely on the global tourism map," he added.

Airbnb General Manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan Amanpreet Bajaj said, "This MoU represents an important collaboration towards unlocking new economic and social opportunities through tourism in India while bolstering the Incredible India brand and bringing the richness of what India has to offer to even more international travellers."

