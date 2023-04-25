Centre to develop 50 new tourist destinations

April 25, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - New Delhi:

The Centre on Monday, April 24, 2023, said it plans to develop 50 new tourist destinations across the country with a focus on green tourism.

Tourism Ministry was also exploring promotion of digitalization, skill development, promotion of MSMEs and destination management, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said.

Addressing the G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur, he said the government was also focusing on robust infrastructure development. “We are taking a 360-degree view of developing the tourism infrastructure with focus on enhancing rail, road, and Air connectivity. We have recommended 59 new routes to the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the Udaan Scheme, which is very successful and out of these 51 Tourism routes have already been operationalized”.

UDAN is a regional airport development program and part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of upgrading under-serviced air routes. Its goal is to make air travel affordable.

Mr Singh said that India’s tourism sector is showing one of the strongest recoveries in the Asia-Pacific region post-pandemic.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, India registered 6.19 million foreign Tourists arrivals in 2022 registering a growth of 305 % as compared to 1.52 million in 2021. To promote tourism further, we plan to promote green tourism and open 50 new tourism destinations and launch publicity in overseas market,” he said at the

The G 20 Tourism Expo has been organised by Ministry of Tourism along with FICCI and Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan. Representatives of tourism boards from 11 states are attending the conference.