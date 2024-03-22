GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deepika Padukone’s Pottery Barn debut

Pottery Barn’s first home furnishings collaboration with its brand ambassador Deepika Padukone went live globally this week

March 22, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The actor, style icon and now designer shares that she didn’t merely approve the designs sent to her, but worked on each piece herself. Which is why you’ll see small katoris in the serveware line — because, as she explained in a promotional video, “One of my biggest grouses with American crockery is that you never find small-sized bowls. They usually have big salad bowls or cereal bowls, which are not practical for someone who wants to have some dahi or dal.”

You’ll also spot contemporary interpretations of heritage motifs like the paisley on the embroidered bedding, pillows and hand-knotted rugs in the collection, which has been in the works for over a year. Some colour to break the neutral, pale global aesthetic would have been welcome though.

From ₹3,000 onwards, on potterybarn.in

