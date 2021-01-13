Watch | Lab-grown meat finally hits the menu in Singapore

A video on lab-grown chicken meat that recently made a historic debut at a restaurant in Singapore

Lab-grown chicken meat made a historic debut in Singapore. It was introduced by a US start-up Eat Just in December 2020 at restaurant '1880' in Singapore.

Singapore is the first country to approve the sale of cultured meat. Demand for sustainable meat alternatives is rising. This is due to growing concerns about the environment & animal welfare.

Meat consumption is projected to increase more than 70% by 2050 and these meat alternatives play an important role in ensuring a secure food supply.