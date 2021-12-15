Watch | India's first food museum

A video on the food museum in Thanjavur

Thanjavur now has a new site in town, India's first food museum. Established by the Food Corporation of India, this museum gives visitors a tour of agriculture, cuisines and food distribution systems in India.

Using touch screens, virtual reality sets, projector screens and other interactables, visitors can journey through the process of food cultivation in the country and better understand what goes on our plates.

The museum which occupies a total of 1,860 square feet of space and was built at a cost of ₹1.1 crore, is a must visit for those interested in learning about India's culinary journey.