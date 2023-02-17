At Bengaluru’s Jamming Goat 3.0, the Goan bar shakes up classic recipes

February 17, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Jamming Goat 3.0 in Bengaluru is the latest restaurant to open its doors under the Jamming Goat brand, famous for its premium beach shack in Goa’s Marjoda and the antiquated Portuguese abode in Calangute. The restaurant and bar recently expanded its presence in the city. However, instead of sticking to the formulas of its forerunners, it embraces a progressive culinary perspective, proffering parts of India’s regional cuisine with a modern twist.

For example, an otherwise homely meal of thaiyyur sadam with prawn pepper fry is deconstructed as an effervescent foam of curd rice styled alongside a Kerala-style pepper prawns with coconut flakes on top.

Co-founder and mixologist Avinash Kapoli drew inspiration from The Dead Rabbit pub in New York and chose an animal-inspired name for the restaurant. “After some brainstorming, we landed on the idea of GOAT, which stands for Greatest Of All Time. As for the jamming part, when goats eat, they bob their heads up and down as if they’re jamming to some music. That is how Jamming Goat was born.” .

The starters on the menu offer a range of unique twists on classic dishes. Crispy broccoli poppers, for instance, are coated with charcoal balls, offering a crunchy texture that complements the cold avocado and wasabi mousse. Meanwhile, the Nepali-style jhol momos are served in a rich curry of tomato and peanuts, with a drizzle of chilli oil on top.

Chef Sombir Choudhary’s mission at Jamming Goat 3.0 is to breathe new life into regional, time-honoured cuisines with innovative culinary methods and ingredients, all while enhancing their aesthetic appeal through bespoke plating and crockery.

While their idyllic coastal establishments dutifully cater to tourists’ cravings for chicken tikkas with tandoori rotis and beer after a swim, Jamming Goat distinguishes itself in Bengaluru with its modern approach to food and beverages. At the metropolis, it has finally found a crowd who is willing to partake in its culinary and beverage experiments. “The audience here are looking at a dining experience, which is different from the traditional beer and pub grub... They want premium ambience, innovative cuisine, and specialty drinks,” says Kapoli.

For those looking for something truly unexpected, there is the keema golgappa with tempered yoghurt, which brings together the opulent flavours of Mughalai keema with the humble and crispy golgappas of our streets, alongside a creamy yoghurt tempering the spiciness.

The culinary team and bartenders have devised an imaginative menu, but occasional slip-ups occur in the pursuit of recent vogues. For instance, the corn and leeks money bags were mushy dim sums with green food colouring, which one can skip. Nevertheless, their daring approach to culinary experimentation is commendable, and their innovative flair shines through in most of their dishes.

The menu also includes a “Goa to Bengaluru” section with cocktails and food.

At the bar, Kapolicrafts classic cocktails with a paradoxical twist, such as the “not a whiskey sour.” This cocktail maintains the original’s flavour and texture while eschewing the scent of egg whites, using alternative ingredients to achieve a similar taste profile. Similarly, their cocktail “not a G&T” is a pour of gin with sweet vermouth, lime, and elderflower soda, delivering on taste while surprising you with the ingredients.

The JP Nagar branch’s character emerges also from its architecture. Architect Sunita Reddy has fused the ethos of the past, present, and future into the space such that one can discern the past in the towering Roman pillars, the present in the paintings and the mirror that reflects your current actions, while a digital chandelier hangs overhead, signifying an uncharted future.

And to keep you company, while you ponder on the nature of existence and the continuum of time, is a reconstructed version of traditional Portuguese sawdust pudding, the serradura, a creamy foam of rabdi and condensed milk, with a balance of texture from the cookie crumble and a blueberry fruit base.

Jamming Goat 3.0 is at Outer Ring Road, J P Nagar Phase 5, Bengaluru. Open from 12 noon to 12 midnight. For details, call +919739660606.