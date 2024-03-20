30 pilots sail at Chennai Harbour to celebrate women’s day

March 20, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

At the Spring Haven Wharf where Chennai’s violent summer sun has settled comfortably in the sky, a group of pilots, accustomed to navigating the clouds, is making its way to J80 class sailboats (racing keelboats) at the Harbour, hoping to try their hand at controlling the waves.

For many, who are still in their stiff white and blue uniform, it is their first time onboard a sailboat. “I have lived in Chennai all my life but have never been to sailing in the sea,” says Amrita Ravindran. She is one among 30 pilots from Indigo trying their hand at sailing, at the 112-year-old Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC), the oldest sailing club in South India, as part of the airlines’ month-long Women’s Day celebrations.

“It is pretty remarkable how we have all been given an off on the same day. My biggest draw to take part, was to meet all the other women pilots from Chennai. Unlike corporate offices, we only get to meet our first officers and co-captains. It is nice to meet the other pilots from the organisation for the first time. Did you know that Indigo has the highest contingent of women pilots in the country?” asks Shailaja Gopinath who has been flying since 1995.

The last time she was on a sailboat, Shailaja says that she was taking it slow. This time, she is happy to get her hands dirty. Amrita adds that the idea of working in teams is also bound to help break the ice and bring the contingent closer.

Honorary secretary of RMYC, Captain Vivek Shanbhag, says that the mechanics of flying and sailing are not too different and adds that it is usually a cakewalk for pilots. “The aeroplane, like the sailboat, does not distinguish between a man and a woman,” he says.

At 11am, the group, armed with bright blue T-shirts and sunglasses, leaves the wharf in four boats. In minutes, they get a lifetime supply of salty breeze and gentle waves lapping by their sailboats.