Listening to her voice

An anchor, RJ, former PR professional, coder...Aprajita Bhargava has done all this and much more before finding her calling in home decor. “And also TV and radio,” she is quick to add, sitting on a customised sofa at East Lifestyles. To East, a well-known bespoke furniture brand owned by Kabir Bhasin, Aprajita has added a whole gamut of quirky and contemporary home accessories like cushion covers, table accessories, outdoor home decor, wall art, lamps etc. “East has a devoted clientele because of the customised wooden furniture. So, I want people to find everything under one roof and also expand its reach. There should be something for everyone. Someone, who is not looking for a sofa or a dining table, or a pure leather chair, should be able to pick up a painting, photograph, or a marble bowl,” says the young entrepreneur.

Avid travellers, the duo have picked up stuff from all over the world and have also identified talent from the home turf like artists Harmeet Kaur, Nidhi Maria. Aprajita lists hand-painted cushion covers by Harmeet of White Pomegranate and wall art (paintings, photographs, woodplanks with hooks) by Nidhi Maria and artist Murtuza Lokhandwala as highlights of the store. The number of accessories will grow with time, she says. “I have no doubt of its success since East is already an established name. Kabir also co-founded Furlenco, the online furniture rental platform. So, people know quality would be our priority.”

Aparajita always wanted to do something of her own which is why she chucked her job as a coder in HCL in Delhi after studying B.Tech from IP University. She started her own line of organic products - body washes, shampoos but demonetisation affected the business and she had to shut it. “Things were not so great on the personal front as well. My mother, my two dogs and my grandmother died one after another. I couldn’t handle it. I was hitting depression that is when Kabir suggested a change of city. And I shifted to Bangalore from Delhi.” It is not a complete shift as she shuttles between the two cities.

Back home, she gets to spend time with her father and also do shows on radio and television. On All India Radio (AIR), Aprajita hosts international shows (for Europe and Australia) from 11 pm to 4:15 am. “There is news, Hindi and English songs and special requests. Some French people call to request old Hindi film songs especially by Asha Bhonsle! It is quiet at night. No traffic, no noise. I can go in pyjamas. I get some me time.”

On Doordarshan, she has hosted various programmes — Chitrahaar, Good Evening India and Youth Express. “Chitrahaar was tough because of the chaste Hindi, I didn’t do it for long. Good Evening India was a talk show with senior experts, politicians etc. I felt odd doing it. I loved Youth Express; it dealt with topics relevant to young people. I loved it because I could be myself. I could chat casually. It was engaging but due to frequent travelling, I couldn’t continue with it and ultimately the show came to an end.”

It was her mother’s wish to see her on TV. “She was also an announcer on DD,” recalls Aprajita, who began her TV and radio career in 2011. A long association coupled with a passion for the mediums, encouraged her to continue with it alongside managing the new venture. “I also have an MBA (HR) from Symbiosis, Pune. I worked as a PR professional too. I was trying to figure out what I am good at and what I really want to do. And I think I know it now.” Next on the cards is registering an online presence for East Lifestyles.