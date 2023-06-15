HamberMenu
Bradley Cooper to direct, star in 'Is This Thing On?' along with Will Arnett

The movie will be directed by Cooper from a script penned by Arnett and Mark Chappell

June 15, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

PTI
Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett have teamed up for the upcoming feature film "Is This Thing On?".

Backed by Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, the movie will be directed by Cooper from a script penned by Arnett and Mark Chappell. The two actors will also feature in the film.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is still in early development, and while Arnett turned in a draft before the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike commenced, Cooper likely will take a crack at script with Arnett and Chappell.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Cooper will also produce through his Lea Pictures banner, along with Arnett and Kris Thykier. John Bishop will serve as an executive producer.

Cooper, known for hits such as "American Sniper", "American Hustle", "Silver Linings Playbook" and "A Star Is Born", is currently working on his latest directorial "Maestro".

The Netflix movie features the actor as composer Leonard Bernstein opposite Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre. It is expected to be released later this year.

Arnett is popular for featuring in shows and movies such as "Arrested Development", "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise and "Blades of Glory". He will be next seen in Taika Waititi’s "Next Goal Wins", also backed by Searchlight Pictures.

