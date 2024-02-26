Watch | India’s first-ever restaurant dedicated to regenerative agriculture 

February 26, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Whether you want to sip on a coffee with your favourite person or just read a book in a corner in silence, Mumbai’s cafes are for all.

The recently-launched Araku restaurant in Colaba stands out for its dedication to regenerative agriculture produce.

Regenerative agriculture is a sustainable farming method that focusses on regenerating and revitalising soil health through practices such as reduced tillage, cover cropping, and crop rotation.

The cafe is located on the ground floor of the iconic landmark Sunny House, built by the Nawab of Surat in 1897.

Araku is spread across 2,800 square feet, across two levels, and seats 55 diners.

Designed by New York-based architect Jorge Zapatawe, the space features bamboo chandeliers crafted by artisans from the North-East.

Reporting: Purnima Sah

Visuals: Getty images, Purnima Sah and Special Arrangement

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S