Yummy cheese cake with luscious mangoes

Published - May 09, 2024 01:39 pm IST
Summer is a season for desserts and ice cream and lots of mangoes. Amidst heavy schedules make some time to treat your tummy with this yummy cheese cake made with juicy and sweet mangoes.
1.Crush oreo and marie biscuit, add melted butter and mix well. Spread the biscuit base at the bottom of flat glass bowl and press tightly.
2.Mix cream cheese sugar and vanilla together until light and fluffy.
3.Dissolve gelatin in little water. Add cream cheese mix and sweetened whipped cream. Mix it well. .
4.Peel and cut one mango in small cubes add the cheese cake mix. Pour this mix over the biscuit base and refrigerate for few hours.
5.When set, decorate the cheese cake with slice mangoes and mint sprig.
6.Enjoy this wonderful mango delicacy any time of the day
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.