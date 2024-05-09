Yummy cheese cake with luscious mangoes

Summer is a season for desserts and ice cream and lots of mangoes. Amidst heavy schedules make some time to treat your tummy with this yummy cheese cake made with juicy and sweet mangoes.

Ingredients Marie Gold biscuit - 10 Oreo biscuit - 5 Butter - 50 gms Cream cheese - 300 gms Sugar - 90 gms Vanilla - few drops Whipped cream - 200 gms Fresh mangoes - 4 each Mint sprig - 1 or 2 to decorate Gelatin - 3 sheets

Preparation

1.Crush oreo and marie biscuit, add melted butter and mix well. Spread the biscuit base at the bottom of flat glass bowl and press tightly.

2.Mix cream cheese sugar and vanilla together until light and fluffy.

3.Dissolve gelatin in little water. Add cream cheese mix and sweetened whipped cream. Mix it well. .

4.Peel and cut one mango in small cubes add the cheese cake mix. Pour this mix over the biscuit base and refrigerate for few hours.

5.When set, decorate the cheese cake with slice mangoes and mint sprig.

6.Enjoy this wonderful mango delicacy any time of the day