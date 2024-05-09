GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yummy cheese cake with luscious mangoes

Hungry for some desert in this scorching sun, try our cheesy slice of heaven that melts in your mouth with one bite at a time, replenishing your vitals.

Published - May 09, 2024 01:39 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 2-3
Mango cheesecake with mint spring toppings

Summer is a season for desserts and ice cream and lots of mangoes. Amidst heavy schedules make some time to treat your tummy with this yummy cheese cake made with juicy and sweet mangoes.

Ingredients

Marie Gold biscuit - 10
Oreo biscuit - 5
Butter - 50 gms
Cream cheese - 300 gms
Sugar - 90 gms
Vanilla - few drops
Whipped cream - 200 gms
Fresh mangoes - 4 each
Mint sprig - 1 or 2 to decorate
Gelatin - 3 sheets

Preparation

1.Crush oreo and marie biscuit, add melted butter and mix well. Spread the biscuit base at the bottom of flat glass bowl and press tightly.

2.Mix cream cheese sugar and vanilla together until light and fluffy.

3.Dissolve gelatin in little water. Add cream cheese mix and sweetened whipped cream. Mix it well. .

4.Peel and cut one mango in small cubes add the cheese cake mix. Pour this mix over the biscuit base and refrigerate for few hours.

5.When set, decorate the cheese cake with slice mangoes and mint sprig.

6.Enjoy this wonderful mango delicacy any time of the day

