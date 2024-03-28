GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Try this chicken cafreal recipe from Goa for Easter

This Easter, try this flavourful Chicken Cafreal real made with spices, fresh orange slices and dark rum

March 28, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Goa
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration P1DP1DOvernight
  • Serving size 4-5
Mini Ribeiro

Indulge in the exotic flavors of Chicken Cafreal, a quintessential Goan-Portuguese dish rich in aromatic spices. Traditionally marinated in a blend of coriander, chillies, ginger, garlic, and vinegar, this succulent chicken is then pan-fried to perfection

Ingredients

Mix of bone in chicken thighs and drumsticks (skin on) - 750 grams
Fresh coriander with stems - 1 bunch
Green chillies (depending on how spicy you like it) - 4-5
Garlic - 3-4 cloves
Root ginger - 1.5 inch
Black peppercorns - 8-10
Cloves - 3-4
Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp
Coan vinegar (the amber coloured gaunti/homemade is preferable) - 2-3 tbsp
Fresh squeeze of lemon juice
Dark rum - 60ml
Pork fat (for searing on grill) - 2-3 tbsp
Water - 3 Litres
Salt - 1 cup
Sugar - 1/2 cup
Black peppercorns - 8 - 10
Bay leaves - 2-3
Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
Fresh orange slices - 1 inch

Preparation

1.For the best results, it is advisable to brine the chicken overnight, 12 hours before marination.

2.Once brined, remove the chicken pieces and pat dry them well with kitchen towel to ensure the marinade penetrates the meat.

3.Score your pieces of chicken and set aside in a bowl. Then in a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until it forms a smooth paste.

4.Adjust the seasoning of the marinade with salt and lemon juice as per taste and add to the chicken to marinate for a minimum of 1-6 hours.

5.Once marinated, place on a charcoal grill or heat a heavy bottomed skillet/cast iron pan and sear on all sides on medium heat. Searing on each side for two to three minutes.

6.Optional: Finish the cooking of the meat in the oven for six to seven minutes after searing. Charred marks go a long way! Serve with homemade roast potatoes and lemon wedges

6.We have seen that brining the chicken, although unconventional, yields a moister and tender chicken. Furthermore, the use of both dark rum and pork fat in this recipe adds a great flavour, however these are optional.

6.Recipe by Chef Avinash Martins, Cavatina, Goa

