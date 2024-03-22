GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This Holi indulge in Thandai shake and colourful festivities

Thandai is a Holi staple but this special shake will elevate your festive spread

March 22, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

  • Course Beverages
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5
Thandai shake

Thandai shake

This traditional drink with a twist is a concoction of chilled milk, aromatic spices, nuts, and saffron, creating a refreshing and flavourful drink. Infused with the goodness of ingredients like almonds, cashews, cardamom, and poppy seeds, Thandai Shake not only tantalises the taste buds but also offers a cooling break from the Holi festivities.

Ingredients

Milk: 1 litre
Sugar: 3 tbsp
Saffron: 6-8 strands
Rose essence: a few drops
Crushed pistachios for garnishing
Almonds: 20
Cashew nuts: 10
Poppy seeds: 2 tsp
Melon seeds: 1 tbsp
Fennel seeds: 2 tsp
Cardamom: a few
Peppercorns: 10

Preparation

1.Soak the ingredients for grinding in water for 30 minutes.

2.Meanwhile, boil milk. Cool and add sugar.

3.Soak saffron in one tbsp of warm milk. Add a tsp of the saffron-milk mixture to the milk.

4.Remove the skin from the almonds and grind it along with other ingredients into a fine paste.

5.Then spoon the mixture and add it to milk. Mix well and set aside for 15-20 minutes.

6.Strain and add the remaining saffron-milk to the strained almond milk.

7.Add a few drops of rose essence and refrigerate milk for an hour.

8.Pour into glasses and serve chilled, garnished with saffron strands and crushed pistachios.

