This traditional drink with a twist is a concoction of chilled milk, aromatic spices, nuts, and saffron, creating a refreshing and flavourful drink. Infused with the goodness of ingredients like almonds, cashews, cardamom, and poppy seeds, Thandai Shake not only tantalises the taste buds but also offers a cooling break from the Holi festivities.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Soak the ingredients for grinding in water for 30 minutes.
2.Meanwhile, boil milk. Cool and add sugar.
3.Soak saffron in one tbsp of warm milk. Add a tsp of the saffron-milk mixture to the milk.
4.Remove the skin from the almonds and grind it along with other ingredients into a fine paste.
5.Then spoon the mixture and add it to milk. Mix well and set aside for 15-20 minutes.
6.Strain and add the remaining saffron-milk to the strained almond milk.
7.Add a few drops of rose essence and refrigerate milk for an hour.
8.Pour into glasses and serve chilled, garnished with saffron strands and crushed pistachios.