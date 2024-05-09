Savour these crispy tikkis made with raw bananas

Raw banana is a versatile vegetable that can be used to make several delectable snacks. It can be used in the place of potato to make crispy tikkis. You can fry them or make them in an air fryer. Serve as a snack with chutneys or add it to a curry.

Ingredients Raw green bananas: 2 Onions, finely chopped: 2 Tomatoes, finely chopped: 1 Tomato puree,fresh: 1/2 cup Garlic, freshly pound - 2 tsp Red chilli powder - 3 tsp Turmeric Powder - 2 tsp Green chilli, chopped - 1 tsp Salt - to taste Cumin - 1 tsp Oil - 2 tbsp Oil for deep frying Potato, boiled - 1 Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tsp Garam masala - 1 tsp Coriander - for garnish

Preparation

1.Peel and clean the raw bananas.

2.Boil/ pressure cook them for upto six whistles.

3.Transfer the bananas to a large bowl, add 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp finely chopped ginger, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp pound garlic, finely chopped green chillies and salt to taste.

4.Mix the ingredients and add a little chickpea flour if the mixture is too sticky.

5.Make tikkis (dumplings) and deep fry till golden brown.

6.Keep about 2 tbsp oil in a kadai. Add cumin and onions and cook until slightly brown. Add the remaining garlic paste, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder.

7.Cook for a minute and add the chopped tomatoes, puree and garam masala.

8. Add salt and the tikkis.

9.Garnish with coriander and serve hot.