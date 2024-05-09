GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Savour these crispy tikkis made with raw bananas

Try these golden savoury Kacche Kele ki Tikki or raw banana tikki which serves as a snack and also as a curry

Published - May 09, 2024 12:25 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 1-2
Kacche Kele ki Tikki (raw banana tikki)

Raw banana is a versatile vegetable that can be used to make several delectable snacks. It can be used in the place of potato to make crispy tikkis. You can fry them or make them in an air fryer. Serve as a snack with chutneys or add it to a curry.

Ingredients

Raw green bananas: 2
Onions, finely chopped: 2
Tomatoes, finely chopped: 1
Tomato puree,fresh: 1/2 cup
Garlic, freshly pound - 2 tsp
Red chilli powder - 3 tsp
Turmeric Powder - 2 tsp
Green chilli, chopped - 1 tsp
Salt - to taste
Cumin - 1 tsp
Oil - 2 tbsp
Oil for deep frying
Potato, boiled - 1
Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tsp
Garam masala - 1 tsp
Coriander - for garnish

Preparation

1.Peel and clean the raw bananas.

2.Boil/ pressure cook them for upto six whistles.

3.Transfer the bananas to a large bowl, add 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp finely chopped ginger, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp pound garlic, finely chopped green chillies and salt to taste.

4.Mix the ingredients and add a little chickpea flour if the mixture is too sticky.

5.Make tikkis (dumplings) and deep fry till golden brown.

6.Keep about 2 tbsp oil in a kadai. Add cumin and onions and cook until slightly brown. Add the remaining garlic paste, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder.

7.Cook for a minute and add the chopped tomatoes, puree and garam masala.

8. Add salt and the tikkis.

9.Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

