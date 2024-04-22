April 22, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Lemongrass Rasam is a delightful fusion of South Indian flavours with the aromatic essence of lemongrass. This unique variation of the traditional rasam, incorporates the citrusy notes of lemongrass, elevating its taste profile to new heights. It is a common ingredient in Thai cuisine.

Lemon grass has many medicinal properties. It is used for curing digestive tract spasms, stomach ache, high blood pressure, convulsions, pain, vomiting, cough and joint pains.

Ingredients Tuvar dal: 100 gm Turmeric: 2 gm Water: 2 litres Refined oil: 30 ml Mustard: 3 gms Jeera: 3 gms Fenugreek: 3 gm Peppercorn:3 gms Chopped garlic and ginger: 10 gm each; Green chilli: 30 gms Chopped onion: 25 gm Curry leaves: 3 gm Chopped coriander: 10 gms Chopped lemongrass: 100 gm Chopped tomato: 50 gms Asafoetida: 2 gms Salt to taste

Preparation

Boil the tuvar dal in two litres of water with turmeric powder and keep aside

Heat oil in a vessel till the mustard seeds, jeera, fenugreek seeds and peppercorn crackle.

Add chopped garlic, ginger, green chilli, onion, lemongrass, curry leaves and sauté. Add chopped tomato and cook.

Now add the dal water, asafoetida and allow the mixture to simmer.

Add salt. Strain the rasam

Garnished it with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.