April 22, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST
Lemongrass Rasam is a delightful fusion of South Indian flavours with the aromatic essence of lemongrass. This unique variation of the traditional rasam, incorporates the citrusy notes of lemongrass, elevating its taste profile to new heights. It is a common ingredient in Thai cuisine.
Lemon grass has many medicinal properties. It is used for curing digestive tract spasms, stomach ache, high blood pressure, convulsions, pain, vomiting, cough and joint pains.
Boil the tuvar dal in two litres of water with turmeric powder and keep aside
Heat oil in a vessel till the mustard seeds, jeera, fenugreek seeds and peppercorn crackle.
Add chopped garlic, ginger, green chilli, onion, lemongrass, curry leaves and sauté. Add chopped tomato and cook.
Now add the dal water, asafoetida and allow the mixture to simmer.
Add salt. Strain the rasam
Garnished it with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
