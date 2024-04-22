GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Refreshing and tangy lemongrass rasam

If you enjoy a bright lemon rasam then it is time you try this tangy lemongrass rasam

April 22, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

  • Course Soups
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4
Rasam

Lemongrass Rasam is a delightful fusion of South Indian flavours with the aromatic essence of lemongrass. This unique variation of the traditional rasam, incorporates the citrusy notes of lemongrass, elevating its taste profile to new heights. It is a common ingredient in Thai cuisine.

Lemon grass has many medicinal properties. It is used for curing digestive tract spasms, stomach ache, high blood pressure, convulsions, pain, vomiting, cough and joint pains.

Ingredients

Tuvar dal: 100 gm
Turmeric: 2 gm
Water: 2 litres
Refined oil: 30 ml
Mustard: 3 gms
Jeera: 3 gms
Fenugreek: 3 gm
Peppercorn:3 gms
Chopped garlic and ginger: 10 gm each;
Green chilli: 30 gms
Chopped onion: 25 gm
Curry leaves: 3 gm
Chopped coriander: 10 gms
Chopped lemongrass: 100 gm
Chopped tomato: 50 gms
Asafoetida: 2 gms
Salt to taste

Preparation

Boil the tuvar dal in two litres of water with turmeric powder and keep aside

Heat oil in a vessel till the mustard seeds, jeera, fenugreek seeds and peppercorn crackle.

Add chopped garlic, ginger, green chilli, onion, lemongrass, curry leaves and sauté. Add chopped tomato and cook.

Now add the dal water, asafoetida and allow the mixture to simmer.

Add salt. Strain the rasam

Garnished it with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

