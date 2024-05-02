Recipe to make decadent and flavourful Irani chai at home

May 02, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Irani chai was first introduced in India by Persians immigrants, who arrived in the mid 1700s. They migrated from Mumbai east to Pune and finally to Hyderabad, which explains why Irani Chai is also known as Hyderabadi Dum Chai. Traditionally this sweet, creamy chai is made by slowly brewing spices and black tea together with a type of milk solid called mawa or khoya, made by simmering full-fat milk for hours until the liquid evaporates and the pale-yellow solids remain. The tea and milk mixtures are prepared separately, and the creamy milk mixture poured on top of the brewed tea. Nowadays many use condensed milk or cream instead of khoya, which simplifies the process.

Ingredients 2 cups water 2 teaspoons tea leaves 2 cardamom pods, optional but recommended 2 teaspoons sugar or according to taste 1½ cup milk 2 tablespoons condensed milk

Preparation

Mix the water, cardamom pods, tea leaves and sugar in a saucepan.

Bring to the boil, cover with a tight-fitting lid and let the tea simmer on a low heat for about 20 minutes.

While the tea is brewing, boil milk in another saucepan.

Bring the milk to a boil, then let it simmer until the milk reduces and thickens.

Now add the condensed milk and cook for a few more minutes, stirring regularly.

Now strain the tea into a cup, add the milk mixture and stir together. Add more sugar as required.

This recipe by Mira Manek is an excerpt from cookbook ‘Book of Chai’